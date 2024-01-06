Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESNT. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.38.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

