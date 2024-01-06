Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $281.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $215.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:ESS opened at $243.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.44. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Ossiam grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 21,476 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

