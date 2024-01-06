ETF Store Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,415 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,884 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

TMUS opened at $163.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,049,391 shares in the company, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 577,492 shares of company stock worth $91,212,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

