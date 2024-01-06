ETF Store Inc. Decreases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

ETF Store Inc. decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $230.08 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

