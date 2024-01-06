ETF Store Inc. Has $313,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

ETF Store Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 515,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 33,252 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 90,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 151,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 570,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 38,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.