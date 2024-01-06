ETF Store Inc. Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.167 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

