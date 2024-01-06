ETF Store Inc. Has $9.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ETF Store Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 6.6% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.