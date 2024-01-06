ETF Store Inc. Invests $242,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 213,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP opened at $47.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

