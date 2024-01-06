ETF Store Inc. Purchases 904 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

ETF Store Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,009 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,099 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,623,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,198,000 after acquiring an additional 427,091 shares during the period.

SCHV opened at $69.83 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

