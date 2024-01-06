ETF Store Inc. Sells 648 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ETF Store Inc. reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 0.6% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

