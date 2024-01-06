ETF Store Inc. Sells 864 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ETF Store Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,423,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.34. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.69.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

