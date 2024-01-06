Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,737 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,253,000 after buying an additional 178,670 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Trade Desk by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 14,112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 479,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after buying an additional 476,585 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $67.64 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.79.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,995 shares in the company, valued at $125,261,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $6,421,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,995 shares in the company, valued at $125,261,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,864 shares of company stock worth $16,665,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.