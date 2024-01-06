Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.62 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

