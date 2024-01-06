Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 275 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $430.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.37 and a 200-day moving average of $409.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $348.74 and a fifty-two week high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

