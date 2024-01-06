Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 85 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $589.02 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $631.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $571.23 and a 200-day moving average of $527.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

