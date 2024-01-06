Everhart Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after purchasing an additional 940,800 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,557,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,452,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHM opened at $73.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $76.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

