Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.1% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.