Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $156.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.86. The firm has a market cap of $421.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

