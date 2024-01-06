Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $408,331,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $91.70 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average is $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

