Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.62 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.22. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

