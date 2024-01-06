Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $8.72 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $83.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

