Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 390 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 46.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 140,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 46.5% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $159.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.40.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.