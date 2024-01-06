Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $65.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.33.

NYSE:ES opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $86.84.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

