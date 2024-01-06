Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ES. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.84.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. American National Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

