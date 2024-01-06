Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.03. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 2,718 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 176.93% and a negative return on equity of 517.99%.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

