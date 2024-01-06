Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $159.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $91.00.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.77.

EXPE stock opened at $146.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

