Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 1.8% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,139 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,089,000 after purchasing an additional 193,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $128.52 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.73.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.