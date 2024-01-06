Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Up 6.6%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.44. 316,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 435,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXAI. Bank of America downgraded Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 593.98%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Exscientia in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exscientia by 44.2% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 51,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Exscientia in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Exscientia by 27.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Exscientia in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

