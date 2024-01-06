Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 30,988 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $34,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.75. 6,222,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,523,005. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
