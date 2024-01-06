Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 6,205 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.38. 5,447,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,245,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

