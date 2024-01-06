Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 39,906 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,030,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,629,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $169.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

