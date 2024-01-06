Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,162. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $139.32.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

