Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 26.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.1% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $774.93.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $782.83. The stock had a trading volume of 470,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,086. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $738.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $701.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

