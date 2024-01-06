Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 10,262 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,746,000 after purchasing an additional 870,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,410,000 after buying an additional 134,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AMETEK by 61.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,393,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,229,000 after buying an additional 2,440,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.74. The stock had a trading volume of 546,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.98. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $165.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AME shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

