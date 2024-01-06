Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 943 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $523.07. The company had a trading volume of 444,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $551.91. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.58.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

