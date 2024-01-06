Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 96,310 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $123,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,962,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

