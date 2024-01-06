Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 55,725.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,893 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average is $171.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.