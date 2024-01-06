Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,049.28. 2,201,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $998.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $910.37. The company has a market cap of $491.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $549.99 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

