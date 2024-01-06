Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 3,182 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco LLC increased its position in Walmart by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,480,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,608,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $156.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,222,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,163. The company has a market cap of $421.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

