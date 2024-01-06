Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,454,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,934,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,282,000 after buying an additional 255,561 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,403,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,446,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $257.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

