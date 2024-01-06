FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $424.45

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 424.45 ($5.40) and traded as high as GBX 457.50 ($5.83). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 446.50 ($5.69), with a volume of 80,450 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a market cap of £487.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,236.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 425.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 501.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

In other FDM Group news, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000 ($1,273.40). In other FDM Group news, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000 ($1,273.40). Also, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 125 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £500 ($636.70). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 582 shares of company stock worth $249,774. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

