Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.00

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.06). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 82 ($1.04), with a volume of 409,306 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of £495.26 million, a P/E ratio of 376.36, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.94.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

