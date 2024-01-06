Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25. Approximately 5,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBCV. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 490.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

