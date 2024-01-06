Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading Down 0.6%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 2,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37.

Get Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF alerts:

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSEC. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.