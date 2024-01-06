Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading Down 0.6%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 2,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.
Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37.
Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF
Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.