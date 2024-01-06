Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.58. Approximately 44,059 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $53.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Magellan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF during the first quarter worth $380,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,988,000.

About Fidelity Magellan ETF

The Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected firms located globally. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FMAG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

