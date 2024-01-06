Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Shares Down 0.1%

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. 191,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIL. TD Securities reduced their price target on Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

