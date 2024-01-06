Financial Review: Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) and FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR)

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Free Report) and FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of FingerMotion shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Global Arena shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Arena and FingerMotion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $700,000.00 0.41 -$1.71 million N/A N/A FingerMotion $34.05 million 5.74 -$7.54 million ($0.12) -31.00

Risk & Volatility

Global Arena has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FingerMotion.

Global Arena has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FingerMotion has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Arena and FingerMotion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena -258.83% N/A -267.20% FingerMotion -13.05% -44.65% -32.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Arena and FingerMotion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A FingerMotion 0 0 1 0 3.00

FingerMotion has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.41%. Given FingerMotion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FingerMotion is more favorable than Global Arena.

Summary

FingerMotion beats Global Arena on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Arena



Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. The company was formerly known as Global Arena Holding Subsidiary Corp. Global Arena Holding Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About FingerMotion



FingerMotion, Inc., a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure. It also operates Sapientus, a proprietary big data insights platform that deliver data-driven for businesses in the insurance, healthcare, and financial services industries. In addition, the company offers value added product and services. FingerMotion, Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

