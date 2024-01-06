Fintel (LON:FNTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $260.00

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.25), with a volume of 268830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.25).

Fintel Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £271.88 million, a PE ratio of 3,275.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 228.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 211.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

About Fintel

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

