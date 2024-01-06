First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.08

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.08 and traded as high as $24.50. First Busey shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 189,429 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on BUSE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 20,800 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $259,072 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First Busey by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Busey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

