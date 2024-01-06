First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 156,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,212. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

